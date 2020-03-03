‘Turn Up Your Day with Coca-Cola’s uplifting campaign!’

MUMBAI: There are moments every day when things get dull and slow, hope dwindles and energy is fading. Well, there’s no need to despair- Coca-Cola’s delicious taste and ice-cold, bubbly energy is here to turn up your day!

This new campaign takes an uplifting look at how these dull, lethargic moments are transformed into memorable and uplifting ones, simply when one reaches for an ice-cold Coke. After all, cracking open a Coke is often the first step to unleash the bubbly, energetic you!

In the new TV commercial starring Coca-Cola brand ambassador and youth icon Ranbir Kapoor, four young girls are seen taking a break at 3 p.m. only to discover that they are not the only ones taking a break! Coca-Cola’s energizing

upliftment enables youth to be in the moment, every single moment - to make the best of whatever life throws at them as opportunities through the day. Therefore, the campaign urges audiences to beat lethargic moments with an ice-cold Coca-Cola and infuse themselves and others with their positive energy.

Commenting on the campaign, Shrenik Dasani, Vice President - Sparkling Category, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia, said, “The campaign is our attempt at encouraging people to reimagine what they could do to their daily dull moments with a Coke.

We’ve been inspired by how teens think about their daily lives and, often with a Coke, how they effortlessly transform even dull moments into epic ones.

While the age-old norm has been to take a pause during idle time, today’s teens are different. They’re not looking to contemplate, they’re looking to participate. They don’t want downtime, they want uptime. And rather than taking breaks once or twice a day, they are fluid, constantly on the move and shifting gears. All this of course needs a lot of positive energy... something a Coke can provide like no other!”