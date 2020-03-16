Turning Point! THIS Kannada filmmaker to makes his Bollywood debut with Puppy Love, deets inside

MUMBAI: Kannada filmmaker Hari Santhosh makes his Bollywood debut with ‘Puppy Love’ that features Tanuj Virwani, Tridha Choudhary, and Sapna Pabbi.

Director Hari Santhosh was quoted saying as, "I am very thankful to my past self to never give up, and the south filmmakers who took upon themselves to reach this stature. I am sure that after I’m done shooting it, this film will be very close to my heart since Bollywood is a long dream of mine. The actors are very talented and oozing with passion and talent.

Tanuj Virwani is best known for his role in 'Inside Edge' as Vayu Raghavan. Tridha Choudhury has done Bengali and Telugu films and is also known for her role in 'Bandish Bandits'. And Sapna Pabbi has done shows like '24' beside Anil Kapoor and 'Inside Edge' along with films such as 'Khamoshiyan'.

This love story with Niket Pandey’s penmanship and scenes from the exotic locations in the UK, the film will be hitting its set in mid-July. The narration will be directed by Bollywood debutant Hari Santhosh. This film is produced by Suresh and Avinash Daniel Charles for Padmavathii Pictures, in association with Vipul Sharma of UK-based Blue Bling Productions.

The movie will be released under the banner of Bhuvan Movies and Padmavathii Pictures.

