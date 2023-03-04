Tusharr Khanna learnt scuba diving for his debut film ‘Starfish’

debut film

MUMBAI :Making his feature film debut with T-Series’s upcoming film Starfish, Tusharr Khanna portrays the leading role in the adaptation of Bina Nayak’s best seller novel ‘Starfish Pickle’. As the name suggests, the film delves into the depths of the ocean, requiring Tusharr Khanna to learn scuba diving for the character.

Never having attempted scuba diving before, Tusharr Khanna took special lessons to learn it for four days in order to obtain the license to practice Scuba diving.

As scuba diving is an integral part of the character, the actor has been shooting in the chilly temperatures of 11 degrees in Malta.

From wearing a professional diving suit which requires covering the body in soap water for wearing, to pouring warm water all over himself regularly for maintaining body temperature, Tusharr Khanna has been taking all the measures required for the shoot. Shooting on a ship also has the added challenge of sea sickness, amidst most of the crew members throwing up, Tusharr usually starves till completing the shoot at night to avoid any obstacles.

Talking about the same, Tusharr said, “It has been an exhilarating experience. I had never attempted scuba diving in my life, as an actor, challenging myself to learn new skills for the character is extremely exciting. I look forward to such adventures along my journey.”

Making the transition from television to silver screen, the quintessential outsider from Amritsar, Tusharr Khanna is gearing for the contemporary romance drama ‘Starfish’, directed by Akhilesh Jaiswal. Also starring Milind Soman, Khushalii Kumar and Ehan Bhatt, the film is produced by T-Series and Almighty Motion Pictures.

