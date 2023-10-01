TV stars who are all set to make their Bollywood debut this year

Many TV actors make their Bollywood debut every year. This year also many TV stars like Ridhi Dogra in Lakadbaggha, Pearl V Puri in Yaariyan 2, and more are all set to make their Bollywood debut. Check out the list below…
MUMBAI : Every year many actors make their Bollywood debut, and some of them are actors who have already left a mark on TV. Last year, Shantanu Maheshwari made his big Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and he got a chance to romance Alia Bhatt in the film.

Well, this year, many TV stars are all set to make their Bollywood debut. Check out the list below…

Ridhi Dogra


Ridhi Dogra started her career with TV and has also featured in a few web series. She is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Lakadbaggha which is slated to release on 13th January 2023.

Pearl V Puri


Pearl V Puri is one of the biggest names in the television industry. He is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Yaariyan 2 which is a remake of the Malayalam film Bangalore Days.

Avneet Kaur


Avneet Kaur as a child artist starred in Mardaani and Mardaani 2. But, she has been doing very well on TV. She is now all set to make her Bollywood debut as a lead in the film Tiku Weds Sheru. The actress will be seen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the film.

Parth Samthaan

The heartthrob of TV, Parth Samthaan, is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the film Ghudchadi. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Khushalii Kumar.

Lakshya

Lakshya was supposed to make his Bollywood debut with Dostana 2. But, the movie has been put on a backburner, and now, he is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Bedhadak.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill is not actually a TV star but she rose to fame with Bigg Boss season 13, so she is a reality show celebrity. The actress will make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and she also has 100% lined up.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

