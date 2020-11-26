Twelve years after 26/11, Aneesha Madhok urges India to help Armenia get peace

MUMBAI: Twelve years have passed since the dreadful 26/11 terror incident took place in Mumbai. Indian-American actor Aneesha Madhok who would be seen in the film Bully High says that it's time to reflect on what happened that day. "Today, twelve years after 26/11, I want us to take a moment and light a candle to honor the lives lost that day, including the brave people who tried to save other people," she says, adding, "Never again shall such an event take place. I want to tell the Jews, Muslisms and Christians from around the world that India is a safe place and welcomes every religion. I’m deeply ashamed that the Chabad house was attacked that day and it hurts my soul."

Defeating terrorism should be our only aim, says the actor. "I think India should unite with all the countries that want to defeat terrorism. All peace-loving countries should unite. Israel and India can truly help each other," says Aneesha.

In fact, she says that India must try and spread peace worldwide. "Currently, if we as Indians wish for such an event to never happen again, we should help Armenia. Do we know what is happening in Armenia? Thousands of Armenians are being killed each day by Azerbaijanis. The media had initially failed to cover it and I am truly upset. I want everyone to promise me- never again to war! And let’s help our Armenian brothers and sisters this year," she says.