Twinkle Khanna is all praises for mum Dimple Kapadia in Christopher Nolan's Tenet

MUMBAI: Dimple Kapadia will be seen in the much-awaited film, Tenet. The upcoming action thriller film is written and directed by Christopher Nolan and produced by Nolan and Emma Thomas.

The makers released its trailer yesterday. The trailer took the internet with storm setting all the Nolan fans glued to their screens. Starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Michael Caine, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia and Kenneth Branagh, the film is counted among one of the most awaited films of 2020. It has not only become the center of buzz in Hollywood but is also attracting fans from India as Dimple Kapadia makes her Hollywood debut with the film.

Tying up with one of the most renowned film directors in the world, the news of Dimple Kapadia featuring in Tenet broke the internet with joy. As the makers unveiled the trailer of the film yesterday, an elated Twinkle Khanna took to her Twitter handle in order to express her excitement on seeing mommy Dimple Kapadia on the screen. Dimple Kapadia appears on the frame for a few seconds but looks impactful. She plays a pivotal role in the Christopher Nolan film as evident in the trailer. Calling her mother a superwoman, Twinkle Khanna retweeted the trailer and wrote, "Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird! It's a plane! It's Superwoman!’ The iconic Superman line altered for Mother as she always sets the bar sky-high. #tenet". Twinkle compared her mommy to superman and lauded her for setting the bar high.

Check out her post here:

‘Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird! It's a plane! It's Superwoman!’ The iconic Superman line altered for Mother as she always sets the bar sky-high. #tenet https://t.co/vgAql2Y5L9 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) December 20, 2019

Tenet is all set to hit the theatres on 17 July 2020 in India.