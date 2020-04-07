Twinkle Khanna shares video on how to relieve Covid-19 symptoms

MUMBAI: Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, everyone is using the quarantine period to spend time with their families and engage in various hobbies.

Twinkle Khanna is spending her quarantine period with Akshay Kumar, and thanks to social media, the actress has been sharing glimpses of how she and her family are spending time together at home.

Recently, Twinkle shared a post which was tweeted by Harry Potter author J K Rowling. The post shared by Rowling showed the techniques she used to overcome the symptoms of COVID-19. Sharing J K Rowling's tweet, Twinkle wrote, 'May just help and certainly can’t do any harm. I have the link posted in my bio for those you want to see it.'

Have a look below.

Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot.https://t.co/xo8AansUvc via @YouTube — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 6, 2020

