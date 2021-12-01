Twist! Sara Ali Khan claims her bouncer didn’t push paps; the actress clarifies

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan, who was seen apologizing to a cameraperson for allegedly being pushed by her bouncer, said that he can never hurt someone. A new video showed her speaking to a bunch of photographers, who clarified to the actor that it was not her bouncer who pushed the paparazzo at Monday’s event.

Responding to them, Sara said that she has complete faith that her bouncer would never resort to manhandling. “Inka galti ho hi nahi sakta. Un logo ne kissko laya tha jinhone aapko dhakka diya. Issiliye toh muje bura laga (It can’t be his fault. The organisers got some people who pushed you. That’s why I felt bad).”

“Inki galti nahi hai, mujhe pata hai. Yeh kabhi nahi karenge aisa (I know it’s not his fault. He will never do something like this),” the 26-year-old actor added.

Also Read:OMG! Sara Ali Khan gets trolled and called fake owing to this viral video

On Monday, Sara was on her way out from a promotional event for Atrangi Re when she noticed that a paparazzo fell down after being pushed by security personnel. “Aap nahi kijiye aise. Dhakka mat dijiye, koi baat nahi (Don’t do this. Don’t push anyone, it’s okay),” said Sara, while also apologizing. “I’m sorry,” she said. She launched her new song Chaka Chak from Atrangi Re at the event.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan shares glimpse of first song from 'Atrangi Re'

Sara is looking forward to the release of Atrangi Re, in which she co-stars with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film has Sara playing the role of a feisty Bihari woman, who continues to be in love with both her husband (played by Dhanush) and her long-time lover (portrayed by Akshay).

Credit: Hindustan Times