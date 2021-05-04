Twitter issues a statement post suspending Kangana’s Twitter account

MUMBAI: Versatile actress Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her amazing acting skills grabbed the headlines with her Bollywood-related and political tweets in the past few months.

She has been vocal about her views and over time we have seen the actress getting into some serious arguments due to her point of view. Directly or indirectly addressed to a person, from raising her voice since the SSR case to the Farmer issues, the actress is been grabbing the headlines all over.

There have been times when Twitter has given her a warning regarding her tweets but the actress hasn’t taken it seriously and today morning, she had to face the brunt of it.

Owing to a tweet on Twitter regarding the Bengal violence twitter as permanently suspended her account.

Post that they released a statement, stating that “We've been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm”.

The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service," the spokesperson added.

According to Twitter's Abusive Behaviour policy, "one may not engage in the targeted harassment of someone, or incite other people to do so or attempt to harass, intimidate, or silence someone else's voice".

When an account is suspended permanently, the account holder is notified about the rules they have violated, the social media platform said citing the policy.

Many social media users have called Ranaut out for spreading hatred.

