News

Two National Award winners come together for Bhoot: The Haunted Ship

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Feb 2020 05:20 PM

MUMBAI: The trailer of ‘Bhoot - The Haunted Ship’ has already spooked the audience, and Vicky Kaushal as the protagonist, assures a chilling cinematic experience. Interestingly, ‘Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship’ will see two National Award-winning artists collaborate. Since sound is of utmost importance in a horror film, the makers have roped in renowned sound designer Anish John, who has previously worked on films like ‘Newton’, ‘Trapped’, and ‘Pari’. He was conferred with a National Award in Best Audiography for ‘Labour Of Love’. On the other hand, Vicky recently received the prestigious award for his performance in ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’.

Speaking about the talented duo collaboration for ‘Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship’, director Bhanu Pratap Singh told Times, 'It’s always a wonderful experience to collaborate with talented cast and crew. I am glad to have both Vicky and Anish on board.'

‘Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship’ narrates the story of Vicky's character, who is a surveying officer on a ship named Sea Bird. The mysterious vessel lands up on the shore of Juhu beach in Mumbai, and Vicky is on a mission to figure out the secrecy of the ship.

‘Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship’ also feature Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. The film is slated to hit the screens on February 21.

SOURCE – E TIMES

 

Tags Bhoot: The Haunted Ship Vicky Kaushal Bhumi Pednekar Ashutosh Rana Bhanu Pratap Singh Newton Trapped Pari Uri: The Surgical Strike TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
08 Feb 2020 03:45 PM | TellychakkarTeam
SIDNAAZ, Paras-Mahira and Asim-Rashami-Arti do power yoga along with Shilpa Shetty
SIDNAAZ, Paras-Mahira and Asim-Rashami-Arti do... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
08 Feb 2020 03:41 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Arti-Shehnaaz feel as if Sidharth Shukla has used them
Arti-Shehnaaz feel as if Sidharth Shukla has used... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here