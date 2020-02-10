Two National Award winners come together for Bhoot: The Haunted Ship

MUMBAI: The trailer of ‘Bhoot - The Haunted Ship’ has already spooked the audience, and Vicky Kaushal as the protagonist, assures a chilling cinematic experience. Interestingly, ‘Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship’ will see two National Award-winning artists collaborate. Since sound is of utmost importance in a horror film, the makers have roped in renowned sound designer Anish John, who has previously worked on films like ‘Newton’, ‘Trapped’, and ‘Pari’. He was conferred with a National Award in Best Audiography for ‘Labour Of Love’. On the other hand, Vicky recently received the prestigious award for his performance in ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’.

Speaking about the talented duo collaboration for ‘Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship’, director Bhanu Pratap Singh told Times, 'It’s always a wonderful experience to collaborate with talented cast and crew. I am glad to have both Vicky and Anish on board.'

‘Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship’ narrates the story of Vicky's character, who is a surveying officer on a ship named Sea Bird. The mysterious vessel lands up on the shore of Juhu beach in Mumbai, and Vicky is on a mission to figure out the secrecy of the ship.

‘Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship’ also feature Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. The film is slated to hit the screens on February 21.

SOURCE – E TIMES