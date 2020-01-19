Udit Narayan sings a song about political funding scams

MUMBAI: Playback star Udit Narayan is ready with a new song titled the "Chanda Song", which is also a part of the upcoming web series, "Transparency: Pardarshita".

The song goes "Kitna chanda jeb mein aaya", and is about political funding, which is a means for political parties to raise money for election campaign as well as routine activities.

Every political party is public funded, and dependedant on public donations.

The "Chanda Song" is produced by Dr. Munish Raizada. It follows the recent successful release of Kailash Kher's "Bol re Dilli bol", also by Munish Raizada Films.

The song aims to reflect the disappointment and anguish of the common man against the system. It seeks to act as a clarion call, and is an appeal to politicians in Delhi to get their political act right.

Munish Raizada is a Chicago-based medical specialist and a co-convener of the NRI cell of Aam Aadmi Party. He has run a campaign titled "Chanda Bandh Satyagraha" against his own party.

SOURCE: IANS



