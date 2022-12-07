Uff Hotness! This is how Disha Patani slayed during the promotions of Ek Villain Returns

MUMBAI: Actress Disha Patani is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in the Bollywood industry. Over time we have not only seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actress but also some pictures and posts of the actress which define hotness.

Also read - Disha Patani to play grey character opposite John in 'Ek Villain Returns'

With 'Ek Villain Returns', Disha will be seen playing a grey character for the first time in her career. She will be seen along with John Abraham. Disha Patani has previously been noticed for her performance in Mohit Suri's 'Malang'. This is the second time she has been roped in for a project by him.

Also read - Shocking! Disha Patani gets massively trolled for her recent dressing; netizens say “jaldi jaldi mein kapde pehna bhul gai”

Recently, the actress was seen at the trailer launch event of her upcoming movie Ek Villain Returns where the actress was looking sizzling hot. Here we have her different looks from the Ek Villain promotions so check out and tell us which outfit did you like the most.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.