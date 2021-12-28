Uff Hotness! Rashmika Mandanna looking sizzling in her New pictures. Check it Out!

MUMBAI: National crush Rashmika Mandanna is currently flying high with the success of her film Pushpa.

It is celebration time for fans of actress Rashmika Mandanna who made it big in Indian cinema. Her two big movies are 'Pushpa' which has recently been released and is doing wonders and her much-awaited Bollywood debut movie 'Mission Majnu' with Sidharth Malhotra.

Rarely has any Kannada actress achieved such a feat of making a mark in the Telugu and Tamil film industries and she is one of the most sought-after actresses in South India. In 'Pushpa', Rashmika is playing a lead role opposite superstar Allu Arjun. It was the most awaited movie of the Telugu film industry and received a lot of love and applause from the audience.

The Actress is s stunner and keeps sharing gorgeous pictures of herself on her Instagram. Rashmika took to her social media recently and share some breathtaking pictures of hers.

Rashmika donned upon a black saree, paired with minimal jewelry and subtle makeup which complimented her entire look. She captioned the photo, "Let's begin .."

Take a look at the gorgeous pictures here:

Rashmika Mandanna is all set to debut in Bollywood with Mission Majnu and Goodbye.

