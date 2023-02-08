Uff! Hrithik Roshan shares his Argentinian vacation picture with ladylove Saba Azad, calls her “Winter Girl”

Saba and Hrithik have been spotted at several events and seen spending quality time together and vacationing as well. The duo are currently holidaying in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 08/02/2023 - 16:55
movie_image: 
Hrithik roshan

MUMBAI:  Hrithik Roshan is one of the most bankable stars in Hindi Cinema. He has carved a niche for himself with films like Super 30, Kaabil, War and many more. The actor’s personal life however has been in the news more than films lately. After his divorce with Sussanne Khan, the Krrishh actor has found love again with actress Saba Azad.

Also Read-'I've been terrible at partner work,' says Hrithik Roshan about dancing

Saba and Hrithik have been spotted at several events and seen spending quality time together and vacationing as well. The duo are currently holidaying in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Vikram Vedha actor shared a sweet picture with his lady love and captioned it, ‘Winter Girl”. He is seen in a blue tee and black jacket with a yelloe cap while Saba looks gorgeous in an oversized black coat. 

Hrithik’s Koi…Mil Gaya co-star Priety Zinta wrote, “We miss you guys”, Kunal Kapoor shared two heart emojis. Meanwhile one fan wrote, “Hrithik looks genuinely happy”, another wrote, “Looks like someone is into girls with curly hair”

Check out the post here;

Also Read-What! Hrithik Roshan’s security pushes away a food delivery guy who wanted a selfie, netizens say “ye toh khud ko god hi samajhne laga”

Hrithik and Saba reportedly first interacted on Twitter where Roshan liked a video featuring Saba and a rapper. Saba thanked the actor for his comments and that's how they began conversing. 

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-HindustanTimes

Hrithik Roshan Saba Azad Kaabil Super 30 Vikram Vedha Krrish war Bang Bang Fighter Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 08/02/2023 - 16:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Shriya Saran and hubby Andrei Koscheev exude amazing chemistry at their Roman holiday
MUMBAI: Shriya Saran is an actress who works predominantly in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi-language films. Although Saran...
SHOCKING! Sushmita Sen looks unrecognisable; netizens ask, “What the hell happened to her face?”
MUMBAI:Sushmita Sen has been in the news for the past few days because of her upcoming web series Taali in which she is...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: Major Drama ! Aradhana's betrayal becomes a news, Aradhana's father reveals a major truth
MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
Katha Ankahee: Shocking! Aarav wants Viaan to bring his special friend to the party, Teji agrees to Aarav's request
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Sad! Indian celebs who died by suicide this year
MUMBAI: Every year, we get to read the sad news about many Indian celebrities passing away. While some die due to age-...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Out Of Control! Reeva's gift becomes a nightmare for Ishaan, the latter loses control on his driving
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Shriya Saran
Wow! Shriya Saran and hubby Andrei Koscheev exude amazing chemistry at their Roman holiday
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shriya Saran
Wow! Shriya Saran and hubby Andrei Koscheev exude amazing chemistry at their Roman holiday
Sushmita Sen
SHOCKING! Sushmita Sen looks unrecognisable; netizens ask, “What the hell happened to her face?”
Nitin Desai
Sad! Indian celebs who died by suicide this year
Sara Ali Khan
Trolled! “She needs to work on her walk” Netizens trolls actress Sara Ali Khan for her walk
Shraddha Kapoor
Kya Baat Hai! Shraddha Kapoor’s fan goes on knees to propose her; actress’ sweet gesture impresses netizens
Nick Jonas
Aww! Nick Jonas shares delightful throwback birthday pictures of wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie as they enjoy a beach vacation, check it out