Uff! Hrithik Roshan shares his Argentinian vacation picture with ladylove Saba Azad, calls her “Winter Girl”

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan is one of the most bankable stars in Hindi Cinema. He has carved a niche for himself with films like Super 30, Kaabil, War and many more. The actor’s personal life however has been in the news more than films lately. After his divorce with Sussanne Khan, the Krrishh actor has found love again with actress Saba Azad.

Also Read-'I've been terrible at partner work,' says Hrithik Roshan about dancing

Saba and Hrithik have been spotted at several events and seen spending quality time together and vacationing as well. The duo are currently holidaying in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Vikram Vedha actor shared a sweet picture with his lady love and captioned it, ‘Winter Girl”. He is seen in a blue tee and black jacket with a yelloe cap while Saba looks gorgeous in an oversized black coat.

Hrithik’s Koi…Mil Gaya co-star Priety Zinta wrote, “We miss you guys”, Kunal Kapoor shared two heart emojis. Meanwhile one fan wrote, “Hrithik looks genuinely happy”, another wrote, “Looks like someone is into girls with curly hair”

Check out the post here;

Also Read-What! Hrithik Roshan’s security pushes away a food delivery guy who wanted a selfie, netizens say “ye toh khud ko god hi samajhne laga”

Hrithik and Saba reportedly first interacted on Twitter where Roshan liked a video featuring Saba and a rapper. Saba thanked the actor for his comments and that's how they began conversing.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-HindustanTimes