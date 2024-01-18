Uff! From Janhvi Kapoor and Shilpa January Kapoor who has pulled off this fashion better

MUMBAI: Over the time these actresses have been grabbing the attention of the fans not only with their acting contribution but also with their fashion goals, these actresses never fail to treat the fans with super hot fashion goals, and the fans on the other hand always look forward to the new fashion posts of the actresses.

Well actress Shilpa Shetty has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her fashion and fitness, the actress is one of the major fashion icon from industry on the other hand actress Janhvi Kapoor the rising Talent who is not only known for her cuteness and hotness but also for her great dressing and style

These actresses have been driving the attention of the fans and making our jaws drop with their look and style over the time, no doubt both of these actresses with their great movie contributions have created a solid fan base in their name, who always looks forward to the upcoming pictures, posts and movies of them.



Having said that there is a picture which is going getting viral all over of both the actresses Janhvi Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty where they both were seen pulling off similar dress, no doubt they both are looking supremely hot and their respective pictures, the fans have commented on the similarity of these two dresses and we really cannot take our eyes off these beautiful actresses.

Well, it is very much difficult to take a single name out of both these actresses as to who is looking better and who is looking more hot in that dress, what do you think who is looking better and who has aced the fashion in a better way according to you, do let us know in the comment section below.

