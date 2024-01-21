Uff! From Minis to Maxis, all the stunning dresses of the Merry Christmas actress Katrina Kaif that has our hearts

After starring with Salman Khan in Tiger 3, she was recently seen in the thriller Merry Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi. The actress is one gorgeous diva who never fails to grab attention wherever she goes.
MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif has made significant progress in her acting career. After starring in Boom (2003), the actress went on to star in many other Hindi films throughout her two-decade career. After starring with Salman Khan in Tiger 3, she was recently seen in the thriller Merry Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi. The actress is one gorgeous diva who never fails to grab attention wherever she goes.

Katrina is known to be a fitness freak and also has a stunning wardrobe full of envious dresses. With the help of her favorite stylist Ami Patel, Katrina never fails to impress us. Take a look at her wardrobe essentials;

Which one is your favorite look? Tell us in the comments below.

Katrina will next be seen in Zoya Aktar’s Jee Le Zara co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

