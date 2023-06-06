Uff! Mom-to-be Ileana D’Cruz soaks up some sun in a bright yellow bikini, her baby nugget enjoyed too, check it out

MUMBAI: Ileana D’Cruz surprised one and all recently when she announced that she is expecting her first child. The actress posted on Instagram, “Coming soon Can’t wait to meet you my little darling.” A lot of celebs like Nargis Fakhri, Mini Mathur, Shibani Akhtar, and more have congratulated her in the comments.

Ileana has now shared some breathtaking pics on her day out at the beach. The soon to be mama glows in a bright yellow bikini as she soaks up some sun. Check out the glimpses here;



