Uff! Mom-to-be Ileana D’Cruz soaks up some sun in a bright yellow bikini, her baby nugget enjoyed too, check it out
MUMBAI: Ileana D’Cruz surprised one and all recently when she announced that she is expecting her first child. The actress posted on Instagram, “Coming soon Can’t wait to meet you my little darling.” A lot of celebs like Nargis Fakhri, Mini Mathur, Shibani Akhtar, and more have congratulated her in the comments.
Ileana has now shared some breathtaking pics on her day out at the beach. The soon to be mama glows in a bright yellow bikini as she soaks up some sun. Check out the glimpses here;
Illeana is on her babymoon and seems to be having an amazing time while at it. She had earlier shared a glimpse of the special man in her life as well.
It is yet not clear who the father of the baby is but Ileana’s fans are over the moon with this good news. Previously there were rumors that Ileana was dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel.
On the work front, Ileana was last seen in the film The Big Bull alongside Abishek Bachchan in 2021, where she played a journalist. She hasn’t announced any new projects thereafter.
