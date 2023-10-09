Uff! Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan share unseen mushy picture, check it out

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's most anticipated action-thriller film Jawan hit the big screens today in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The film stars SRK and also marks the Bollywood debut of Lady Superstar Nayanthara who is being loved in the film. She also recently made her debut on Instagram and her fans cannot keep calm, who are showering all the love on her.

Also Read-What! Check out the hefty fee charged by Nayanthara for Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan

Nayanthara already has a 2.7 Million following on her social media debut account and she has now shared a mushy picture with hubby Vignesh Shivan Amidst her film Jawan doing really well all over. She captioned the picture, “All of me loves all of you”

One fan wrote, “my fav couple” another wrote, “Showing the world what a beautiful couple looks like..”

Check out her post here;

Nayanthara also shared the pictures of her twin sons on her Instagram page where in one they are all set to celebrate Janmashtami. Shivan extended all his love to his wife’s latest release Jawan and sharing a video of their song wrote, “Wishing the best for this team that put together 2.49 hours of sheer entertainment! Break the box office and make remarkable records. My Thangamey. @nayanthara.”

Credit-Pinkvilla