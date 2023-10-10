Uff! Newly married Parineeti Chopra returns to Mumbai 2 weeks post her lavish wedding, sports choora and sindoor

Parineeti who was recently seen with Akshay Kumar in Mission Raniganj finally returned to Mumbai post her wedding and was looking radiant. She wore an all black outfit with a stunning pink choora and sindoor in her hairline.
movie_image: 
Parineeti

MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra is one of the most talented actresses in the Indian film industry. Her films like Kesari, Hasee Toh Phasee, Saina and many more have made a strong mark in the hearts and minds of her fans. The couple’s wedding has been in the news for the past many months. The couple got engaged on 13th May in Delhi and it was an intimate affair with close family and friends. The duo tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony on 24th September at Udaipur. 

Parineeti who was recently seen with Akshay Kumar in Mission Raniganj finally returned to Mumbai post her wedding and was looking radiant. She wore an all black outfit with a stunning pink choora and sindoor in her hairline. Pari looked like the quintessential Indian bride.

Check out her pictures here: 

There are reports that Parineeti will shift base to Delhi where her hubby Raghav resides and will visit Mumbai only for work commitments.

We wish Raghav and Prineeti a happy married life!

The couple is all set to have receptions in Mumbai, Delhi and Chandigarh for their friends.

