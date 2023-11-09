Uff! Ranbir Kapoor photobombs American Actress/model Madelyn Cline while attending US Open with wife Alia Bhatt, check out viral video

Ranbir is currently enjoying a relaxed vacation with wife Alia Bhatt in the US. Recently he was seen attending the US open in New York and several fans posted pictures of selfies they took with the couple.
MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor is one of the biggest stars we have in Bollywood. While he had ups and downs in his career, he is the only actor to get two back-to-back hits after the pandemic. While his last film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was a decent hit, fans are eagerly awaiting his next which is a gangster thriller called Animal by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Ranbir is currently enjoying a relaxed vacation with wife Alia Bhatt in the US. Recently he was seen attending the US open in New York and several fans posted pictures of selfies they took with the couple. A video went viral where Ranbir playfully photobombed American actress/model Madelyn Cline when the camera focused on her for the big screens. Ranbir quickly entered the frame with a smile and peace sign as he sat next to the actress. American actress Charlize Theron is also seen sitting nearby with her mom. 

Recently, Ranbir's cousin and actress Karisma Kapoor too joined him and his wife Alia where she posted pictures with the duo and captioned it, “New York Night Out.”

On the work front, both Ranbir will be seen in Animal with Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor while Alia has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. The latter even won her first National Award for the Best Actress for her brilliant performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

