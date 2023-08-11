Uff! Susmita Sen and Rohman Shawl come hand in hand at a Diwali party, couple back together!

Sushmita who was dating model Rohman Shawl had reportedly parted ways with him in 2021 but now seem to have come back together. The duo made heads turn after making a dazzling entry hand in hand at a recent Diwali party. The duo looked stunning in ethnic wear.
Susmita Sen and Rohman Shawl

MUMBAI: Sushmita Sen who came into the limelight after winning the Miss Universe pageant, has been in the news lately for her OTT show Taali and the recently released Aarya 3. She has made a dramatic comeback and how, and her fans are super duper excited for her upcoming projects. 

While Sushmita looked gorgeous in a black saree with a printed border, Rohman opted for a white kurta pajama with an olive green coat.

Take a look at their video here;

The couple even posed sweetly for the paparazzi standing close to each other.

Looks like Sushmita and Rohman are back together as a couple but they are yet to confirm the same. Speaking about the Taali actress, Rohman had earlier said in an interview, “We look good together. Doesn’t matter, we don’t live for people. You do your things, what people want to say, it’s up to them. You don’t have to answer anybody. We can’t keep on commenting on everything that people are saying. We live our lives, that’s it.”

