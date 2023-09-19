Uh oh! Jackie Shroff opens up about how sad his son Tiger Shroff gets when his films don't work

Jackie Shroff said that it's in Tiger Shroff's DNA to bounce back after every failure. In an interview on Jio Cinema, Jackie said that when Tiger's films fail at the box office, he gets bogged down.
MUMBAI: Jackie Shroff said that it's in Tiger Shroff's DNA to bounce back after every failure. In an interview on Jio Cinema, Jackie said that when Tiger's films fail at the box office, he gets bogged down. However, Jackie helps his son embrace the moment and get back up after every fall.

Jackie said that when Tiger's films fail, “He sits home, all sad, of course he feels a little heart break. It hurts but he knows how to recover. So then I tell him that he has to rise after every fall. He does a lot of mehnat (hard work) after that it is the game of all the technicians, my child gives his one hundred percent. When he is appreciated for his work and effort I feel good, that is for every parent when their child does well. People have been showering their love for him, else it is up to the almighty, baaki kya bindaas (everything else is fine)."

In the same interview, Jackie claimed that he's never found any of his roles tough to portray. “I don't find any of my roles difficult. I rely on the director. Once he's signed me for a film, then I just get lost like the kid in a candy store. It's upto him how he wants to mould me. There are technicians too, editor, camera person, music composer, then why should I stress out? I'm just there to give my close-up," Jackie said.

Jackie was last seen in a cameo in Rajinikanth's Tamil blockbuster Jailer. He'll next be seen in the action ensemble Baap. Tiger will be next seen in Ahmed Khan's dystopian action film Ganpath.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times 


 

