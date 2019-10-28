News

Ujda Chaman has helped me put faith in playing unusual characters: Sunny Singh on choosing an unconventional movie

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Oct 2019 07:00 PM

Sunny Singh is receiving a great response on his upcoming film Ujda Chaman which has a unique storyline and the actor has been seen in the most unconventional role of his career. It's a great deal for an actor who's at the early stage of his career as he's coming up with an unusual story where he'll be seen in a different avatar.

His upcoming film looks as exciting as his previous films and Sunny Singh talks about the hustle behind the preparation of 'Ujda Chaman'.

Talking about the same Sunny Singh shared, "Ujda Chaman has helped me gain more confidence in my own skills as an actor because it's such an unusual story. Several people asked me to not go for such an unconventional role at such an early stage in my career but I had a positive feeling when I saw the movie. Working on the movie was super exciting for me, the whole process was a full-fledged learning experience, from adapting my character's walking style and emotions as a balding man, to the prosthetics which took about 2.5 hours on a daily basis."

Sunny Singh received a lot of critical acclaim and love from the audiences for his performance in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and this time around, he is all set to take over the box office with 'Ujda Chaman'.

Pyaar ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame Sunny Singh is starring in the upcoming comedy-drama 'Ujda Chaman'. The movie is all set to release on the 8th of November 2019.


Tags > Ujda Chama, playing unusual characters, Sunny Singh, unconventional movie, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
25 Oct 2019 08:33 PM | TellychakkarTeam
BB13 Day 26 | Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra get into a major fight over food
BB13 Day 26 | Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra get... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
25 Oct 2019 08:28 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sonakshi to get kidnapped in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum
Sonakshi to get kidnapped in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Jasmine May
Jasmine May
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Amir Basir
Amir Basir
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Joker
Joker
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan

past seven days