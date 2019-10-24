News

Ujda Chaman makers change release date, will release film before Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Oct 2019 10:08 PM

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana, who made his debut with the romantic comedy Vicky Donor, never fails to impress audience with his acting talent. The actor, who later acted in films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun, will be next seen playing the role of a bald man in Bala. However, even before the release, the film landed itself in controversy.

From the moment the trailer for Bala released, it drew comparisons to Sunny Singh's Ujda Chaman because from the poster to the central subject, the films appeared to be eerily similar. Recently, there were reports that the film, which was earlier slated to hit the silver screens on 22 November, will release on 7 November, a day before Sunny Singh's Ujda Chaman.

Now, the makers of Ujda Chaman have changed the release date of their film to 1 November. The new poster and release date was announced, along with the tagline, 'Takle ki pehli aur asli film’.

Tags > Sunny Singh, Ujda Chaman, Vicky Donor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bala, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Badhaai Ho, Andhadhun,

