Ujda Chaman to stream on Amazon from...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Dec 2019 08:17 PM

MUMBAI: Ujda Chaman which grabbed the headlines for their comprising with the movie Bala. The movie was didn’t fare well at the Box office and it couldn’t live up to the audience expectations.

Now for those who missed the movie in the Big screen can catch it on Amazon as it streams from today. Nowadays every movie is streaming on the OTT platform and earn some of the money from the satellite rights.

One of the main reasons why the movie didn’t farewell was because of the constant comparison with the movie Bala, though there was not much resembles the movie, Bala.

The movie is quite entertaining and will leave you in splits. 

