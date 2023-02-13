Umar Sharif says, “Aamir Khan sir is an institution by himself” – Exclusive

Umar Sharif was last seen in the film Kuttey in which he played a pivotal role. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Umar and spoke to him about his experience of working with stars like Tabu, Aamir Khan; actors and directors he wants to work with, and more...
MUMBAI :Umar Sharif has been a part of many interesting projects like Scam 1992, Avrodh, Kaafir, Laal Singh Chaddha, and others. The actor was last seen in the film Kuttey in which he played a pivotal role.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Umar and spoke to him about his experience of working with stars like Tabu, Aamir Khan; actors and directors he wants to work with, and more...

You have worked with many superstars like Tabu, Aamir Khan, and others. With whom did you enjoy the most and why?

They are all great. Tabu ma'am is someone that you feel is so powerful and amazing as a co-actor. Aamir sir is an institution by himself, there’s so much to learn from him. Every time you hear him talk about work, it's like it enlightens your layers as a performer.  

Also Read:  Kuttey movie review: Arjun Kapoor is a surprise in this decent directorial debut of Aasmaan Bhardwaj

Is there a list of actors/actresses and directors you dream to work with, and who are they?

I would love to work with Amitabh Bachchan, Nawazuddin, Pavan Raj Malhotra for sure. This is like my acting bucket list. In terms of directors, it would be Vishal Bhardwaj, Imtiaz Ali, Anurag Kashyap, and Vikas Bahl.

Tell us something about your upcoming projects. 

A few releases in the next 6 months like Criminal Minds for Hotstar, The Kerala Story, Ranneeti  for Voot, a Fleeting cameo in Lust Stories 2, and Suspicious Partner. So, this is the lineup as of now. 

Also Read:Umar Sharif on working with Tabu and Arjun Kapoor in Kuttey, “She is magical and Arjun is a great guy” – Exclusive

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

