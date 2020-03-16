Unbelievable! After Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s Box Office success, Kartik Aaryan to charge THIS whopping amount for his upcoming projects

Kartik Aaryan starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ co-starring Tabu and Kiara Advani, has crossesd the 100-crore figure at the Box office
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/30/2022 - 09:27
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan is currently basking the success of Anees Bazmee’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ which has earned more than Rs 100 crore at the Box Office. Now, reportedly, the Shehzada actor has decided to hike his fee after the film’s success. The actor who was charging Rs 15-20 crore per movie will now be charging Rs 35-40 crore per film.

Also Read: Must read! This is what Kartik Aaryan did after his manager shouted at him for being late to her wedding

The Anees Bazmee directorial has become Kartik's second film to hit a century at the box office after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, the 2018 comedy film that starred Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Singh in the lead roles along with Dhamaka star. It had collected approximately Rs 152 crore at the box office and thus, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 might turn out to Kartik's biggest box office success.

Also Read: Wow! Bhool Bhulaiya 2 fame Kartik Aaryan and his super expensive car collection will make your jaw dropped

As per the box office tracking website sacnilk.com, the film earned Rs 10.40 crores on its second Saturday taking the total collections to Rs 108.97 crore making it the third Hindi film of 2022 after Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi to hit a century at the box office.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also features Tabu and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Apart from Kartik, Kiara, and Tabu, the film stars Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Rajesh Sharma who amp up the humour quotient of the film.

Credit: DNA

Bollywood movies Kartik Aaryan Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
