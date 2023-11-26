Unbelievable! Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and others rejected THIS movie, later became the most successful film of the year by winning 4 National Awards with only a Rs 16 budget

MUMBAI : Stars like Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and others dominated the box office in the 1990s. They produced various successes and films that broke multiple box office records. Some of them did turn down one of that year's highest-grossing movies, which went on to win National Awards.

The movie in question is being directed by one of Bollywood's most well-known directors, who has also won a National Award and overseen several popular movies featuring the industry's biggest stars. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is the movie, and he is none other than Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The primary actors in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam showcase an appealing love triangle. Ajay Devgn played the spouse of Aishwarya Rai in the movie, but Bhansali was hesitant to hire him in the part because of the actor's reputation as an action star prior to this film. If the claims are accurate, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Anil Kapoor were reportedly considered for the role. For a variety of reasons, each of these actors turned down the offer before Sanjay Leela Bhansali eventually approached Ajay Devgn, who gladly accepted the part.

With a minimal Rs 16 crore budget, the movie was produced. The public adored the actors' performances and the plot, which helped the movie become the highest-grossing movie of that year and earn Rs 52 crore at the global box office.

The movie also marked the beginning of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's relationship. The public adored the pair's on-screen chemistry, and when they were filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's musical drama, they grew close and began dating. They had a relationship which didn’t last long.

In addition to this, the movie was rejected by many actors and went on to win four National Awards: Best Production Design, Best Choreography, Best Music Direction, and Best Cinematography. This year marks the film's 24th anniversary and the public still finds it endearing.

Credits - DNA

