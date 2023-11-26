Unbelievable! Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and others rejected THIS movie, later became the most successful film of the year by winning 4 National Awards with only a Rs 16 budget

The movie in question is being directed by one of Bollywood's most well-known directors, who has also won a National Award and overseen several popular movies featuring the industry's biggest stars. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is the movie, and he is none other than Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 11/26/2023 - 11:00
movie_image: 
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

MUMBAI : Stars like Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and others dominated the box office in the 1990s. They produced various successes and films that broke multiple box office records. Some of them did turn down one of that year's highest-grossing movies, which went on to win National Awards.

The movie in question is being directed by one of Bollywood's most well-known directors, who has also won a National Award and overseen several popular movies featuring the industry's biggest stars. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is the movie, and he is none other than Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Also read: What! Did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan date Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi at the same time? Sohail Khan reveals shocking details

The primary actors in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam showcase an appealing love triangle. Ajay Devgn played the spouse of Aishwarya Rai in the movie, but Bhansali was hesitant to hire him in the part because of the actor's reputation as an action star prior to this film. If the claims are accurate, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Anil Kapoor were reportedly considered for the role. For a variety of reasons, each of these actors turned down the offer before Sanjay Leela Bhansali eventually approached Ajay Devgn, who gladly accepted the part.

With a minimal Rs 16 crore budget, the movie was produced. The public adored the actors' performances and the plot, which helped the movie become the highest-grossing movie of that year and earn Rs 52 crore at the global box office.

The movie also marked the beginning of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's relationship. The public adored the pair's on-screen chemistry, and when they were filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's musical drama, they grew close and began dating. They had a relationship which didn’t last long.

In addition to this, the movie was rejected by many actors and went on to win four National Awards: Best Production Design, Best Choreography, Best Music Direction, and Best Cinematography. This year marks the film's 24th anniversary and the public still finds it endearing.

Also read: What! Did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan date Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi at the same time? Sohail Khan reveals shocking details

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - DNA
 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Vivek Oberoi Salman Khan Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam Sohail Khan Tiger 3 Bollywood Sanjay Leela Bhansali Aamir Khan Shah Rukh Khan Akshay Kumar Sanjay Dutt Anil Kapoor National Awards TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 11/26/2023 - 11:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: What! Reyansh reveals about the MMS incident in front of Jay's parents
MUMBAI : Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’...
Really! When Shah Rukh Khan revealed romancing 21 year old Deepika Padukone made him feel like a ‘stalker uncle’
MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan, who recently turned 58 has been one of the biggest stars of the country. His stardom is not...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: Oh no! Reyansh's madness leaves Aaradhna embarrassed
MUMBAI : Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’...
What! When Twinkle Khanna lost her cool on Naseeruddin Shah for calling Rajesh Khanna a ‘Poor actor’
MUMBAI : Rajesh Khanna was an actor who needed no introduction in the Hindi film industry. His films like Bawarchi,...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Bajirao proposes Savi, Ishaan fumes in anger
MUMBAI : Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will soon showcase a high voltage drama.The show starring Shakti...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shocking! Savi’s graffiti art blackens letting her out of the competition
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Deepika
Really! When Shah Rukh Khan revealed romancing 21 year old Deepika Padukone made him feel like a ‘stalker uncle’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Deepika
Really! When Shah Rukh Khan revealed romancing 21 year old Deepika Padukone made him feel like a ‘stalker uncle’
Rajesh Khanna
What! When Twinkle Khanna lost her cool on Naseeruddin Shah for calling Rajesh Khanna a ‘Poor actor’
Shah Rukh Khan
Unbelievable! Shah Rukh Khan's journey from an usher at Pankaj Udhas Concert to earn his first pay cheque of Rs 50 to Badshah of Bollywood is moving
Juhi Chawla
What! Did you know? Juhi Chawla tagged Manoj Bajpayee 'Too Poor’ to play the role of Quizmaster'? Netizens compare her with Parineeti Chopra
Madhavan
Must read! R Madhavan reveals how films have done well in which he was 'sleepwalking'
Namashi
Must read! Actor Namashi Chakraborty reveals how people only talk about his father, Mithun Chakraborty, and not mother Yogita Baali