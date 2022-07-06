Unbelievable! Ayushmann Khurrana was replaced by THIS actor in Star Plus’ daily show, and the reason will leave in splits

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Anek’ is currently running in theatres, and the actor has Doctor G and An Action Hero in his kitty

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 18:35
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is well known for playing ordinary men often battling social norms. Recently, the actor made a shocking revelation that many of his fans may not know yet. He revealed that he had auditioned for a role in one of Balaji Telefilm TV shows and even cleared. However, he did not take up the role.

Also Read: 'Anek': Sushil Pandey on playing undercover agent, reuniting with Ayushmann, Anubhav Sinha

“Yes, I did. It was a Balaji show, I do not remember the name. Perhaps it was either Kasauti Zindagii Kayy or Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Pulkit Samrat did that role eventually. Actually, I made it as an RJ by the time when I auditioned for the show. So, I told my casting director ‘bro, I am going’. So, I could not do that TV show,” the Anek actor asserted.

While Ayushmann did not remember the name of the TV show, it could only have been Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Pulkit appeared in it.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Ayushmann Khurrana to grace the stage of Colors' Dance Deewane Junior

His film Anek which is directed by Anubhav Sinha is currently running in theatres. He will be next seen in Doctor G and An Action Hero. Directed by Anirudh Iyer, An Action Hero will release in December and also features Jaideep Ahlawat. 

Credit: koimoi

Ayushmann Khurrana Kyunki Saans Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi
Latest Video