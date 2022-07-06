Unbelievable! Ayushmann Khurrana was replaced by THIS actor in Star Plus’ daily show, and the reason will leave in splits

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is well known for playing ordinary men often battling social norms. Recently, the actor made a shocking revelation that many of his fans may not know yet. He revealed that he had auditioned for a role in one of Balaji Telefilm TV shows and even cleared. However, he did not take up the role.

“Yes, I did. It was a Balaji show, I do not remember the name. Perhaps it was either Kasauti Zindagii Kayy or Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Pulkit Samrat did that role eventually. Actually, I made it as an RJ by the time when I auditioned for the show. So, I told my casting director ‘bro, I am going’. So, I could not do that TV show,” the Anek actor asserted.

While Ayushmann did not remember the name of the TV show, it could only have been Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Pulkit appeared in it.

His film Anek which is directed by Anubhav Sinha is currently running in theatres. He will be next seen in Doctor G and An Action Hero. Directed by Anirudh Iyer, An Action Hero will release in December and also features Jaideep Ahlawat.

