Unbelievable! Bigg Boss fame Gauhar Khan was rejected from Slumdog Millionaire and the reason will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: Gauahar Khan is one of the popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She made her Bollywood debut with Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year in 2009. She appeared in multiple films thereafter. However, to everyone’s surprise, the Bigg Boss fame lost a role in the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire because of her good looks. Isn’t it strange?

Gauahar once revealed that being good-looking did not guarantee success. She then recalled that she lost out on a role in Slumdog Millionaire because of her looks. “One of the biggest projects I lost in my life was because I was too good looking for it, and it was Slumdog millionaire. I have met Danny Boyle, and I have done five rounds of auditions for it. After the fifth round, he said ‘you’re a fantastic actor, are you sure you’re trained in India?’ At that time, I had hardly any experience, and I said ‘I’ve trained in India’.

He said, ‘you speak like an actor who is not from India, so how do you have this experience?’ I said ‘sir I don’t know, I just try and do it every single day’. He said ‘you are such a fab actor but somehow, I won’t be able to cast you here because I have to match three age groups and I can’t place you in a Slumdog Millionaire with your face. I said, ‘I can be in a slum’.”

