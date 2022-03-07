Unbelievable! Bigg Boss fame Gauhar Khan was rejected from Slumdog Millionaire and the reason will leave you in splits
Gauhar Khan is an Indian actress known for her films like Rocket Singh, Begum Jaan, Ishaqzaade, Tandav, 14 Phere
MUMBAI: Gauahar Khan is one of the popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She made her Bollywood debut with Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year in 2009. She appeared in multiple films thereafter. However, to everyone’s surprise, the Bigg Boss fame lost a role in the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire because of her good looks. Isn’t it strange?
Gauahar once revealed that being good-looking did not guarantee success. She then recalled that she lost out on a role in Slumdog Millionaire because of her looks. “One of the biggest projects I lost in my life was because I was too good looking for it, and it was Slumdog millionaire. I have met Danny Boyle, and I have done five rounds of auditions for it. After the fifth round, he said ‘you’re a fantastic actor, are you sure you’re trained in India?’ At that time, I had hardly any experience, and I said ‘I’ve trained in India’.
He said, ‘you speak like an actor who is not from India, so how do you have this experience?’ I said ‘sir I don’t know, I just try and do it every single day’. He said ‘you are such a fab actor but somehow, I won’t be able to cast you here because I have to match three age groups and I can’t place you in a Slumdog Millionaire with your face. I said, ‘I can be in a slum’.”
