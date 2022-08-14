Unbelievable! Check out how much the stars have charged for their roles in Liger

MUMBAI: Liger is a much-awaited film. Directed by Puri Jagannath, the movie will release on August 25 in various languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The upcoming film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey in lead roles. This is said to be Vijay's first pan-India film. The film is co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

If reports are to be believed, the makers have spent crores of rupees in the star cast.

Take a look at how much the stars have charged for their roles.

Vijay Deverakonda: The Tollywood superstar, who will be playing the male lead role and will be seen romancing Ananya Panday, has reportedly charged Rs. 35 crores for his role.

Ananya Pandey: The actress who will be playing a lead role alongside Vijay Deverakonda has reportedly charged Rs. 3 crores for her character.

Mike Tyson: Mike Tyson will be seen in a powerful cameo in the film. His fees are reportedly said to be more than Vijay's. The amount that he has changed has not been disclosed.

Ronit Roy: Reportedly, his fee is Rs. 1.2 crores.

Ramya Krishnan: She has reportedly charged Rs. 1 crore for her character.

Makrand Deshpande: The actor has reportedly charged Rs. 40 lakhs.

Vishu Reddy: The makers have reportedly paid him Rs. 60 lakhs for his role.

Ali: If reports are to be believed then he has charged Rs. 85 lakhs for his role.

What is your take on the same? Hit the comment section.

