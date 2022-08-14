Unbelievable! Check out the remuneration charged by the stellar cast of Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar starrer Raksha Bandhan

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Anan L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan is a family drama about a brother’s promise to his dying mother that he won’t get married until his four sisters are settled in good families

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is back with yet another heart-touching family drama, Raksha Bandhan. The movie is about a brother’s promise to his dying mother that he won’t get married until his four sisters are settled in good families. Directed by Anand L Rai, the movie stars Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth, and Deepika Khanna along with Bhumi Pednekar, who plays Akshay Kumar’s childhood love, Sapna.

Unbelievable! Raveena Tandon once made a shocking revelation about Akshay Kumar and veteran actress Rekha

The actor who plays the role of Lala Kedarnath, owner of a chaat shop, has been paid the most amount and his fees for Raksha Bandhan will leave you stunned. Reportedly, the actor was paid a whopping 110 Crore to play the lead role while Bhumi who collaborated with Akshay Kumar for the second time after Toilet: Ek Prem Katha took home 4 Crore.

Exclusive! Sahil Mehta talks about his journey as an actor and reveals his experience working with Akshay Kumar and Janhvi Kapoor

Sadia Khateeb who previously made her debut with Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film Shikara. The recently released film will mark her second Bollywood project for which she has been paid, 75 Lakh. Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth and Deepika Khanna, the three actresses of Raksha Bandhan are new in the industry and for their roles, Smrithi and Deepika received 50 Lakh, while Sahejmeen was paid 25 Lakh.

Latest Video