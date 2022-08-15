Unbelievable! Check out the weird clauses of THESE top Bollywood celebs who made sure there is no discomfort on the sets

From Shah Rukh Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Salman Khan to Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, these top Bollywood celebs have been particular about their clauses while signing a contract of their films

MUMBAI: Bollywood actors often push their boundaries to bring out the best in them on screen. However, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan and others have weird clauses in their contracts to make sure there is no discomfort on sets. Take a look.

Shah Rukh Khan has a clause where he doesn't need to ride horses.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has a demand that only A-lister should be cast opposite her.

Salman Khan is strict about not doing intimate scenes on screen.

Sonakshi Sinha is uncomfortable doing intimate scenes, hence the no-intimacy clause.

Aamir Khan has a clause where no low angle shots will be taken.

Priyanka Chopra has a no nudity clause.

Hrithik Roshan is very particular about his diet, hence he asks his personal chef to accompany him on sets.

Latest Video