Unbelievable! Check out these Bollywood actors who refused to work in Imtiaz Ali’s films

From Ranbir Kapoor in Highway to Varun Dhawan in Jab Harry Met Sejal, B-town celebs rejected filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s films due to various reasons

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/19/2022 - 11:00
movie_image: 
Unbelievable! Check out these Bollywood actors who refused to work in Imtiaz Ali’s films

MUMBAI: Bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is known for his directorial projects like Highway, Rockstar, Jab We Met, and many other films. The Indian film director-producer has given super hits like Love Aaj Kal, Tamasha, and much more.

Also Read: Imtiaz Ali's 'She' Season 2 releases on June 17

However, few A-lister actors have once rejected Imtiaz's films. From Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor to Varun Dhawan and more Bollywood stars rejected Imtiaz's films for various reasons.

Ranbir Kapoor rejected Imtiaz's Highway film. The actor requested for a role to be specially scripted for him in the movie even as a cameo or a guest appearance.

Anushka Sharma reportedly turned down Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha as the story was more focused on the male character.

Also Read: Imtiaz Ali's 'She' Season 2 releases on June 17

Actor Varun Dhawan rejected Imtiaz Ali's Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana declined Imtiaz Ali’s film based on Amar Singh Chamkila.

Meanwhile, the new season of the web series 'She' is all set to be released on June 17 on Netflix and the creator of the show Imtiaz Ali says that the story is deeply personal to him.

Talking about the new season, Imtiaz Ali, who has written and created the show said, "'She' in the second season remains a deeply personal story even as it catapults to a higher-octane drama.

Credit: BollywoodLife

Imtiaz Ali Ayushmann Khurrana Anushka Sharma Ranbir Kapoor She Harry Met Sejal Jab We Met TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/19/2022 - 11:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Throwback! Sacred Games fame Nawazuddin Siddiqui made a shocking revelation, Scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: Apart from his impressive rags to riches journey in Bollywood, Nawazuddin Siddiqui had shocked everyone when he...
Meet Badlegi Duniya ki Reet: High Drama! Tanya enters Meet Ahlawat and Meet Hooda’s life, Masoom to take advantage of this
Mumbai: In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi...
Udaariyaan: Upcoming Drama! Tejo to cook pakode for Fateh while Jasmine plays foul game to separate Fatejo
MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular show Udaariyaan is gearing up for high-voltage drama with its interesting twists and turns...
Exclusive! Spy Bahu fame Mukund Kapahi roped in for Sony TV's Kaamna
MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
Wow! Green trees, big balconies, beautiful decor, look into the lavish home of ace designer Manish Malhotra
MUMBAI: Be it ethnic attire or elegant gowns, Bollywood's ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra has dressed every...
OMG! When Prachi Desai refused to come out of her vanity van during the shooting of Ek Villain
MUMBAI: Prachi Desai started her television career as the lead protagonist in the successful TV drama Kasam Se on Zee...
Recent Stories
Throwback! Sacred Games fame Nawazuddin Siddiqui made a shocking revelation, Scroll down to know more
Throwback! Sacred Games fame Nawazuddin Siddiqui made a shocking revelation, Scroll down to know more
Latest Video