Unbelievable! Check out these Bollywood actors who refused to work in Imtiaz Ali’s films

MUMBAI: Bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is known for his directorial projects like Highway, Rockstar, Jab We Met, and many other films. The Indian film director-producer has given super hits like Love Aaj Kal, Tamasha, and much more.

Also Read: Imtiaz Ali's 'She' Season 2 releases on June 17

However, few A-lister actors have once rejected Imtiaz's films. From Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor to Varun Dhawan and more Bollywood stars rejected Imtiaz's films for various reasons.

Ranbir Kapoor rejected Imtiaz's Highway film. The actor requested for a role to be specially scripted for him in the movie even as a cameo or a guest appearance.

Anushka Sharma reportedly turned down Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha as the story was more focused on the male character.

Also Read: Imtiaz Ali's 'She' Season 2 releases on June 17

Actor Varun Dhawan rejected Imtiaz Ali's Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana declined Imtiaz Ali’s film based on Amar Singh Chamkila.

Meanwhile, the new season of the web series 'She' is all set to be released on June 17 on Netflix and the creator of the show Imtiaz Ali says that the story is deeply personal to him.

Talking about the new season, Imtiaz Ali, who has written and created the show said, "'She' in the second season remains a deeply personal story even as it catapults to a higher-octane drama.

Credit: BollywoodLife