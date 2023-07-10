Unbelievable! Did you know before Deepika Padukone, THIS actor, also a Padukone, was a superstar who died at a young age

She has had not one but two blockbusters this year; Pathaan and Jawa. The actress is also the highest paid when it comes to endorsements. Did you know that before the gorgeous Deepika made her way into stardom, another Padukone was at the top and a superstar?
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/22/2023 - 11:30
movie_image: 
Deepika

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment world. She started off as a model and went on to become one of the most sought after actresses of the Hindi film industry. She has had not one but two blockbusters this year; Pathaan and Jawa. The actress is also the highest paid when it comes to endorsements. 

Also Read-Throwback! Deepika Padukone slammed a publication for 'using the power of influence to proliferate recessive thought', read more

Did you know that before the gorgeous Deepika made her way into stardom, another Padukone was at the top and a superstar? We are talking about none other than Guru Dutt! Yes that’s right Guru Dutt’s real name was Vasant Kumar Shivshankar Padukone. When Dilip Kumar refused to star in his film Pyaasa, Dutt decided to cast himself. The film went on to become a masterpiece of Indian cinema and a commercial success. It went on to feature in the Times magazines ‘100 greatest films' It also starred Mala Sinha, Waheeda Rehman, and Johnny Walker. 

Some of the other notable works of Dutt include films like 'Kaagaz Ke Phool', 'Chaudhvin Ka Chand' and 'Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam'. He was considered one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema. Sadly, Guru Dutt was found dead in his apartment on 10th October 1964. It was said that he consumed a lot of sleeping pills with alcohol, which led to his death. However the reason for his death has always been a topic of speculation.  

Also Read- I love the films made by Guru Dutt and Raj Kapoor, so I would love to see that being recreated: Subha Khote

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

Credit-DNA

Guru Dutt Deepika Padukone Pathan JAWAN Happy New Year Chennai Express Fighter Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/22/2023 - 11:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shocking! Shahid Kapoor's indirect comments at Akshay Kumar's multiple films spark a reaction from fans; Fans say ‘Pure career me sirf 3 hit filme di’
MUMBAI : After a series of unsuccessful movies, Akshay Kumar eventually found success with OMG 2, which was hailed as a...
What! Karan Johar recalls how he had preconceived notions about Hindi film stars, “With Shah Rukh, there was a lot of talk that he was kind of like arrogant…”
MUMBAI :Karan Johar is one of the most sought after filmmakers. He has proved his ability to have big star casts, grand...
Shocking! From Katrina Kaif to Hema Malini; Bollywood actresses open up about near-death experiences
MUMBAI : Life has a way of being surprisingly unpredictable, and nobody is exempt from this unpredictability, not even...
Wow! Bobby Deol opens up about Sunny Deol being a father figure to him; Says ‘I consider myself very lucky to have…’
MUMBAI: The adored Bollywood siblings Sunny and Bobby Deol frequently move their fans with their enduring and valued...
Optimism! Hina Khan expresses high hopes for 'Country of Blind’; Says ‘hope we achieve even greater heights’
MUMBAI: Country of Blind, starring Hina Khan, has accomplished yet another significant feat. The Oscars Library has...
Woah! Kareena Kapoor praises Alia Bhatt as the best in her generation, Reacts to their similarities; Says ‘she is truly gifted’
MUMBAI: The new jewellery line collaboration between Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt delighted fans...
Recent Stories
Shahid Kapoor
Shocking! Shahid Kapoor's indirect comments at Akshay Kumar's multiple films spark a reaction from fans; Fans say ‘Pure career me sirf 3 hit filme di’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shahid Kapoor
Shocking! Shahid Kapoor's indirect comments at Akshay Kumar's multiple films spark a reaction from fans; Fans say ‘Pure career me sirf 3 hit filme di’
Karan Johar
What! Karan Johar recalls how he had preconceived notions about Hindi film stars, “With Shah Rukh, there was a lot of talk that he was kind of like arrogant…”
Katrina Kaif
Shocking! From Katrina Kaif to Hema Malini; Bollywood actresses open up about near-death experiences
Bobby
Wow! Bobby Deol opens up about Sunny Deol being a father figure to him; Says ‘I consider myself very lucky to have…’
Kareena
Woah! Kareena Kapoor praises Alia Bhatt as the best in her generation, Reacts to their similarities; Says ‘she is truly gifted’
Raj
Wow! Raj Babbar's memorable meeting with Zeenat Aman for approval before joining 'Insaaf Ka Tarazu’; Says ‘she is a great human’