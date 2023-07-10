Unbelievable! Did you know before Deepika Padukone, THIS actor, also a Padukone, was a superstar who died at a young age

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment world. She started off as a model and went on to become one of the most sought after actresses of the Hindi film industry. She has had not one but two blockbusters this year; Pathaan and Jawa. The actress is also the highest paid when it comes to endorsements.

Also Read-Throwback! Deepika Padukone slammed a publication for 'using the power of influence to proliferate recessive thought', read more

Did you know that before the gorgeous Deepika made her way into stardom, another Padukone was at the top and a superstar? We are talking about none other than Guru Dutt! Yes that’s right Guru Dutt’s real name was Vasant Kumar Shivshankar Padukone. When Dilip Kumar refused to star in his film Pyaasa, Dutt decided to cast himself. The film went on to become a masterpiece of Indian cinema and a commercial success. It went on to feature in the Times magazines ‘100 greatest films' It also starred Mala Sinha, Waheeda Rehman, and Johnny Walker.

Some of the other notable works of Dutt include films like 'Kaagaz Ke Phool', 'Chaudhvin Ka Chand' and 'Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam'. He was considered one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema. Sadly, Guru Dutt was found dead in his apartment on 10th October 1964. It was said that he consumed a lot of sleeping pills with alcohol, which led to his death. However the reason for his death has always been a topic of speculation.

Also Read- I love the films made by Guru Dutt and Raj Kapoor, so I would love to see that being recreated: Subha Khote

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

Credit-DNA