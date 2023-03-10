Unbelievable! Director Anil Sharma and Sunny Deol to Reunite for an Anti-Pakistan Film After Gadar 2?

Anil Sharma expressed his shock that Gadar 2 broke the record set by superstar Shah Rukh Khan's return movie Pathaan and said that every filmmaker's biggest motivator was the box office numbers game.
MUMBAI : The success of Gadar 2 altered many aspects of Sunny Deol's life, as well as that of director Anil Sharma, whose career is flourishing. Anil Sharma expressed his shock that Gadar 2 broke the record set by superstar Shah Rukh Khan's return movie Pathaan and said that every filmmaker's biggest motivator was the box office numbers game.

When asked about working with Sunny Deol again after the huge success of Gadar 2, Anil Sharma responded, " Sunny Deol is like family now and can work with whenever, and definitely I have plans to work with him all over again."

The Pakistani audience was also highly dismissive of Gadar 2, as they weren't pleased with how their nation was portrayed in the movie. In response to a query regarding reviving his previous India-Pakistan rivalry movie, he stated, "I will try to give the best of what I can do; I make films for the public and their entertainment. I am not a school teacher who makes a film to teach a lesson to people. I always try to make a film that is loved by the entire Bharat".

Anil Sharma even mentioned that he had a gut feeling the movie would be a big hit when speaking about making Gadar 2. In fact, Anil Sharma was open and honest about his son Utkarsh Sharma's Bollywood career, saying that he has a lot of work coming up after Gadar 2 and that people will soon find out about it.

Gadar 2 has been making history every single day. The movie has so far made Rs 525.75 crore and is slowly but surely approaching smashing the Jawan records set by Pathaan.

