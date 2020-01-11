Unbelievable fan frenzy around the ‘Buzz girl’ Sara Ali Khan; Look at her reaction!

MUMBAI: If you want to know what fan-craze looks like then, Sara Ali Khan’s fandom is all that you need to know. Recently, the actress was out and about in the city when she not just got papped but also, was swarmed by her fans. A video has surfaced where one can see that Sara is exactly the magnet when it comes to popularity.

While Sara was trying to step out of a building, even the actress didn’t know that she fan-frenzied. The paparazzi were all over, cameras inundated the lanes, everyone wished Sara “Jumma Mubarak” and the actresses’ reaction tells us how overwhelmed, shocked and puzzled she was to see so much love. Rightly so, the actress is hailed as the ‘buzz girl of Bollywood’.

Sara is currently the most loved actress in B-Town. Not just this, her fans are all overa nd all over the demographics- kids, women and even the elderly for her personality and the poise she carries. The paparazzi love her and the famous ‘namaste’ from her is enough that creates the headlines. The actress has won several accolades for her stellar debut with Kedarnath which was immediately followed by Simmba which went on to become a box office hit.

Sara Ali Khan has been the talk of the town ever since her debut with Kedarnath, following which she gave another power-packed performance with Simmba and there is a lot more Sara has to offer, this year. Hailed as Bollywood’s buzz girl and also, a youth icon- the characters that Sara has portrayed have always been loved by the audience.

All through the year, the actress also featured on several magazine covers and every time she did, she left the fans spellbound. Sara is ahead of the game, and that gives her an edge over the other young actors who are also looking to make an impact today. With her amazing work so far and her ability to be at her dramatic best, Sara is winning hearts all over.

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's directorial opposite Kartik Aryan and Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan directed by David Dhawan.