Unbelievable! Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha once made shocking comments on Shah Rukh Khan starrer THIS film

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a special role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Brahmastra’ and has Pathaan, Dunki, Jawaan in the pipeline wherein the actor will make his cameo in Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3

 

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan ruled our hearts for years. The actor, no matter how many times he fails, never gives up on producing and acting in some fresh stories. His Ra.One was one such unique experiment, which sadly underperformed at the box office. Speaking about the same, director Anubhav Sinha had once made shocking comments.

Also Read: Must Read! I was not enjoying the process of filmmaking; that is why I was on a break: Shah Rukh Khan

Anubhav Sinha revealed that during Ra.One there was a wave of negativity in the industry. He said that most of the industry people, even Shah Rukh Khan’s own friends, wanted the star to flop once. Anubhav said that he doesn’t know the reason but the negativity was quite visible.

He said, “I believe, industry people wanted Shah Rukh Khan to flop once. They desperately wanted him to flop.” Without taking the name of Shirish Kunder, he also said that one of Khan’s one of the friends tweeted “100 crores firecracker fizzled.”

Also Read: Interesting! These are some of Shah Rukh Khan's wittiest moments

Ra.One was made at a budget of over 100 crores. It got trolled for its weak screenplay and half-baked plot. However, no matter how much criticism it received, the film did bring revolution to the Indian film industry as far as VFX work is concerned. It raised the standard of technicality. The film got viewers divided into two groups- hardcore haters and hardcore lovers.

Credit: koimoi

