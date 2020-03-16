Unbelievable! Govinda calls Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani director ‘Khatarnak’, and here is the REASON

MUMBAI: Govinda is one of the most loved Bollywood actors and has always tried to entertain the audience with his immense acting and dancing skills. Meanwhile, a few years back the actor called Karan Johar, ‘khatarnak’ while comparing him with David Dhawan.

The said incident happened in 2017 when the Partner star was gearing up for the release of his film Aa Gaya Hero. However, the actor seemed upset with Karan who was releasing Badrinath Ki Dulhania, just a week after his film.

Taking a dig at Karan Johar, Govinda was quoted saying as, “He shows that he’s very humble and innocent, but David (Dhawan) se zyaada jealous and zyaada khatarnak lagta hai (I find Karan Johar even more jealous and dangerous than David Dhawan).”

“He has never called me in 30 years, he doesn’t see actors who are not part of his group and doesn’t even say hello, I doubt. He’s not that kind-hearted. It’s a well-planned and smart move by Karan that he’s releasing his film a week after mine. Mujhe woh kabhi seedha nahi lagta hai (I never thought that he is nice),” he added.

As of now, Govinda is releasing his music videos on his YouTube channel, which includes, Tip Tip Paani Barsa, Chasma Chadha Ke and Hello.

