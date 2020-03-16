Unbelievable! Priyanka Chopra makes some shocking revelations on THIS television show, here is what you have to know

Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara’ co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif
MUMBAI: Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan is one of the most popular Indian chat shows that manages to grab headlines with the most honest confessions of the stars about their personal lives. Priyanka Chopra graced the show and performed much better than expected. She left everyone jaw-drop with her candid confessions and shocking revelations about her sex life.

Priyanka was asked if she has ever kissed an ex after they broke up. The diva drank the coffee shots and left everyone shocked with her apt action.

Priyanka Chopra revealed that she has done phone sex. The Quantico actress confessed to having done phone sex with her partner. She said she made out with the lights on. The gorgeous actress Priyanka revealed that she had made out with the lights on and said she was okay with the concept.

Another biggest revelation was the Jee Le Zara actress said she took shower with her partner. Priyanka said that she showered with her partner and also added saying, 'I wish my mother doesn’t watch all this.'

Oops, Priyanka Chopra confessed of having sex chat too. PeeCee confidently said that she had sent lusty sex messages.

On the work front, Priyanka's next project Citadel is a multi-series with productions and it stars Richard Madden. The project will be directed by the Russo Brothers. PeeCee was last seen in Matrix 4.

Credit: BollywoodLife
    
    
    

