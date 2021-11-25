Unbelievable! This Rajasthan-Minister takes interest in Katrina's CHEEKS, makes this comment

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif has been once more into the limelight, but this time not for her rumored marriage with Vicky Kaushal or any movie promotion. The reason for her highlight is weird as Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Singh has used the actress’ cheeks as a reference for smooth roads in the state of Rajasthan!

Katrina has been a major style inspiration over the years. Her fashion choices are often hailed by fans as well as her colleagues. But Rajasthan minister has found his interest in the actress’ cheeks!

Yes, it is true! Rajendra Singh while addressing a public gathering in Jhunjhunu district said, “Roads should be made like Katrina Kaif’s cheeks.”

The video has gone viral on social media shortly after ANI shared it on Twitter. Netizens have hilarious reactions for the reference of Katrina Kaif and her cheeks!

A user shared a meme picture with Nehru ji on it and captioned it, “Nehru Ji after this beautiful statement by Rajasthan minister”

Another wrote, “Generational shift. From Hema Malini’s cheeks by Lalu Ji, we have now shifted to another generation, Katrina!”

While another user commented, “Which cheeks? Smiling face with open mouth and smiling eyes They promise Katrina/Hema’s cheeks but what they give is Om Puri’s cheeks.”

This hasn’t been enough as a user dragged Salman Khan into the scenario and wrote, “Selmon bhai reaction rn:”

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is currently under the radar over her rumored marriage with Vicky Kaushal. Reports are rife that the couple is tying the knot next week itself in a court marriage. They will be following a traditional marriage later next month.

Credit: koimoi/ANI