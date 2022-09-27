Unbelievable! Ranveer Singh once refused to accept water from an air-hostess and the reason will leave you in splits

MUMBAI : Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Meanwhile a throwback story of the ‘83’ actor will leave you in splits. Ranveer once refused to even have water on a flight if he wasn’t provided non-vegetarian food during the journey.

Also Read: Interesting! Is Ranveer Singh going to replace Shah Rukh Khan in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3? Here is what you have to know

The incident apparently took place when Singh was travelling to Kolkata for Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Gunday’ back in 2013. The air hostess had asked the actor about his food preferences and he told her that he needs some time to decide that. Later when he ordered a non-vegetarian meal, the stock got over by then and Singh created a bit of a scene in the flight.

Also Read: Exclusive! “I would love to work with Ranveer Singh as it’s my dream to share screen space with him” - Aakriti Agrawal

Reportedly, “The hostess asked him if he wanted to have vegetarian or non-veg food. Ranveer Singh wasn’t sure and asked for some time to decide. Later when he asked for the non-veg fare, the hostess apologised saying it was over. Instead, she offered him the vegetarian option.”

Ranveer Singh lost his calm reportedly and the source further reiterated the story and said, “He expressed his displeasure quite openly and told out aloud how he would not accept even water from the flight’s staff.”

Credit: Koimoi





