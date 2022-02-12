Unbelievable! Samantha Ruth Prabhu once opened up about Naga Chaitanya’s first wife, deets inside

MUMBAI: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya broke millions of hearts of the fans with the announcement of their separation. The duo announced their separation on social media a day before their fourth wedding anniversary. Since then, fans are always eager to more about their personal life.

Also Read: Amazing! This is how Naga Chaitanya helped Samantha Ruth Prabhu when she didn’t have money

Way back when the duo was leading a happy married life, Samantha Ruth Prabhu spilled a few secrets about her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. The Family Man 2 actress revealed that she was not the first wife to Naga Chaitanya.

In ‘Feet Up With The Stars’ hosted by Lakshmi Manchu, Samantha said, "Pillow is the first wife to Chaitanya, Even if I have to kiss, the pillow is always between us. And now it's enough, I guess I have said a lot of things."

Well, Samantha and Naga made for a very cute couple. Even now fans watch their old movies for their sizzling on-screen chemistry with great interest.

Also Read: Splendid! BFFs Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar twin in white for a weekend blast

Samantha has last seen in a sizzling dance number in Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ grooving to ‘Oo Aantava’. She will be next seen in Shakuntalam and Kathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Meanwhile, Naga will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha starring Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan.

Credit: Times Now