Unbelievable! Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt looks unrecognizable in THESE pics, see fans’ reactions

After the Box Office success of KGF 2, Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the role of an antagonist in Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Shamshera’

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/27/2022 - 14:09
MUMBAI: While Sanjay Dutt is hogging the limelight for his powerful roles and stellar performances in films, his daughter Trishala Dutt is grabbing eyeballs for her jaw-dropping physical transformation. The star daughter took to her Instagram handle to share some stunning pictures of herself with her fans. She flaunted her toned body in a slip dress.

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt on playing villain: 'You get to bend the rules, break the rules'

Dressed in a sea-green slip dress, Trishala looked gorgeous as ever. She completed her overall look with statement earrings, heels and a stylish handbag. She captioned the photos, ‘That playful side of me’.

As soon as she shared the photos, comments started pouring in from all sides. While one fan wrote, ‘Fit and fab’, another one added, ‘Always looking beautiful.’ Fans not only lauded her for her transformation but also gushed over her beauty and grace.

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt has delivered some of the most epic villains on screen and he is back to give us a more evil, menacing, merciless, cold-hearted brute force of nature, Shudh Singh in Shamshera.

Trishala is Sanjay Dutt and his first wife Richa Sharma's daughter who lives in the US with her maternal grandparents. She was raised by her mother's parents after she passed away due to a brain tumour.

Despite being a star kid, Trishala has always remained away from the spotlight. Unlike her superstar father, she has no interest in being a part of the entertainment industry or showbiz. The young diva, however, is quite active on social media where she commands a huge fan following.

Credit: ETimes

