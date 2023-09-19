Unbelievable! Shah Rukh Khan once refused to work with Mumbai Underworld; Said, ‘Goli marni hai mar do’

One of the many to jump on the bandwagon in support of his character is director Sanjay Gupta, who said that seeing Jawan reminded him of the period when SRK refused to give in to the underbelly of Mumbai.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 09/19/2023 - 20:30
movie_image: 
Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI :   Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has produced yet another blockbuster with his most recent film, Jawan, and in just two days, the movie has crossed the Rs100 crore record. After the enormous success of Pathaan in January, this was his second release of the year, and the hype surrounding Jawan has shown that there is a good reason he is referred to as the King of Bollywood!

In the movie, SRK plays two different characters, one of whom is an army general who stands his own in the face of the mightiest opponents.

One of the many to jump on the bandwagon in support of his character is director Sanjay Gupta, who said that seeing Jawan reminded him of the period when SRK refused to give in to the underbelly of Mumbai.

Also read:Jawan review! A massy entertainer with a never seen before avatar of Shah Rukh Khan

Gupta, known for movies such as Shootout At Lokhandwala, Shootout At Wadala, and Mumbai Saga, posted on his Twitter account that he had watched Jawan and praised SRK for portraying the role.

He tweeted, "I saw JAWAN. I feel compelled to share this. Back in the 90’s when the underworld bullying of the film stars was at its peak @iamsrk was THE ONLY star who never gave in."

According to Gupta, SRK reportedly said to the guys in the underworld, "Goli marni hai mar do, par tumhaare liye kaam nahin karoonga. Main Pathan hoon. He said, He’s the same today."

In previous interviews, SRK has mentioned how gangsters like Abu Salem, Chhota Shakeel, and Chhota Rajan used to call him and how he never feared for his own life but rather that of his wife and kids.

Jawan, meanwhile, broke all box office records by earning Rs 75 crore on its opening day, the most ever for a Bollywood movie. While only the Hindi version of Jawan brought in Rs 65 crore, the Tamil and Telugu versions brought in Rs 5 crore apiece.

Jawan made Rs 53 crore on Friday, its second day, bringing the total amount of money the movie has made in India to an astounding Rs 128 crore.

SRK, however, won't be able to take a break once Jawan is out of theaters because he will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which is anticipated to hit theaters by the end of this year.

Also read:Jawan review! A massy entertainer with a never seen before avatar of Shah Rukh Khan

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- Free Press Journal

Nayanthara Shah Rukh Khan NAYANTHARA MOVIES JAWAN Atlee NAYANTHARA NET WORTH Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 09/19/2023 - 20:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Ajay Devgn's highly anticipated film Maidaan gets postponed due to high costs?
MUMBAI: There seems to be no sign of completion for Amit Sharma’s sports drama Maidaan featuring Ajay Devgn as the...
What! Johnny Depp to make a comeback with Beetlejuice 2? Here's a twist
MUMBAI :  It won’t be an exaggeration to say that Johnny Depp has the world hooked to him and everything he decides to...
Woah! Shah Rukh Khan will mark his entry in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 as Pathaan at THIS point of the film, read to know
MUMBAI:  Shah Rukh Khan left his fans swooning over him as he made an appearance in the look of Pathaan at the Jawan...
Oh No! Veteran Actor Anupam Kher makes candid confession; Says ‘Comedy films don’t excite me now’
MUMBAI: Anupam Kher, an actor, is well-known for his notable comedic roles in movies starring Shah Rukh Khan, including...
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan spills the beans on Jawan director Atlee's coolness; Says ‘This is mass and not class’
MUMBAI: The worldwide support for actor Shah Rukh Khan's most recent film, Jawan, has left him speechless. At the film'...
Surprising! Ali Fazal opens up about feeling 'cornered' in Bollywood after refusing to do an intimate scene; Says ‘Why is it assumed that I should be okay?’
MUMBAI: Actor Ali Fazal recently shared how he once declined to engage in an intimate scene that was abruptly added to...
Recent Stories
AJAY DEVGN
What! Ajay Devgn's highly anticipated film Maidaan gets postponed due to high costs?
Latest Video
Related Stories
AJAY DEVGN
What! Ajay Devgn's highly anticipated film Maidaan gets postponed due to high costs?
PATHAAN
Woah! Shah Rukh Khan will mark his entry in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 as Pathaan at THIS point of the film, read to know
Anupam
Oh No! Veteran Actor Anupam Kher makes candid confession; Says ‘Comedy films don’t excite me now’
Shah Rukh Khan
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan spills the beans on Jawan director Atlee's coolness; Says ‘This is mass and not class’
Ali
Surprising! Ali Fazal opens up about feeling 'cornered' in Bollywood after refusing to do an intimate scene; Says ‘Why is it assumed that I should be okay?’
Shah
Jumbled! Shah Rukh Khan confused about Deepika Padukone's cast as his on-screen mother; Says 'Ye maa ka role kareg as he was shooting Besharam Rang with her ?’