Unbelievable! The annual salaries of the bodyguards of THESE B-town celebs will leave your jaw dropped

MUMBAI: Bollywood actors are always on the news for various reasons but to ensure their safety it is their bodyguards who do the hard work. From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, today let’s have a look at their personal security guards and their whopping salary.

SRK is the biggest superstar in the country and around the world. The actor travels a lot for shoots, events, and whatnot. Khan’s bodyguard Ravi Singh stands with the actor like a rock and nothing can come his way. As per Bollywood Life, Singh gets over 2-3 Crore annually.

Salman too ranks among the top artists and his bodyguard Shera is also prominent among Khan fans. He has been super loyal to the Bollywood superstar and for this, he receives somewhere between 1-2 Crore per year.

Aamir’s bodyguard Yuvraj Ghorpade is always seen around him like a shadow. Initially, Yuvraj wanted to get into bodybuilding but instead, he became India’s one of the top star’s personal security, who never leaves his side in any situation. Yuvraj gets 1-2.5 Crore annually.

Although Akshay is a fit actor, even he needs protection and that’s what his bodyguard Shreysay Thele does. Apart from the Sooryavanshi star, he’s often seen guarding the actor’s son Aarav. Reportedly, Shreysay receives around 1-2 Crore every year.

Being one of the finest actresses of Bollywood and whenever the actress is in public space it’s her bodyguard Jalal who becomes active. Interestingly, her personal security is also her Rakhi brother and she treats him like a family. As per reports, Jalal’s salary is anywhere between 90 Lakh – 1.5 Crore annually.

