Unbelievable! 'Wild' man congratulates NEWLYWEDS Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif; READ

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding is the most happening event in the year 2021.

Now that they have become husband and wife fans can’t keep calm.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif recently took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures that are peppered with unfiltered love and sunshine!

The pictures are dreamy and the couple looks head over heels in love with each other! A lot of love and blessings have been showered on them since the pictures have been revealed.

ALSO READ: Katrina-Vicky wedding row: Whoa! This is when Vicky-Katrina will take ‘Shaadi ke Phere’

While everyone has showered the newlyweds with love, it is our 'wild' man Bear Grylls’ ‘wish’ that caught everyone’s attention. While the couple's wedding has been a worldwide phenomenon for many weeks, perhaps Bear Grylls too awaited the news to get confirmed?

Take a look below.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding took place in the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Unbelievable! Look WHO is going to GUARD Vicky-Katrina’s wedding

CREDIT: SCOOPWHOOP