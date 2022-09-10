Unconventional! Check Out these Legendary Bollywood Actresses who decided to slay in Negative Characters and Unmistakably LIKE A QUEEN

MUMBAI : Also read: Shocking! Mandana Karimi slammed by her Lock Upp co-contestant Payal Rohatgi for This reason

Women in Hindi Cinema have seen a drastic change when it comes to portrayal of characters on-screen. While the space had been a male-dominated industry for a long time, only mainstream actresses received recognition for playing the Hero’s love interest.

However, in Bollywood many actresses took up unconventional characters and managed to steer clear from the roles typical of a damsel in distress and move on to being a trouble-maker herself.

These are some of the actresses colloquially called the vamp, evil step-mother, mother-in-law and managed to garner themselves a lot of recognition under its umbrella.

Lalita Pawar- she played such roles with great finesse in films back when. Words like ‘kulta’, ‘kamini’, ‘karamjali’, typically used for daughters-in-law were etched in people’s minds because of her and she managed to have a career span of 70 years.

Manorama: she can be remembered for one of the most iconic roles of the evil-money-hungry chachi in Seeta Aur Geeta, seeing ensuing trouble for the estranged twins. She also managed to leave the audience in awe of her performance in films like ‘Ek Phool Do Maali’ and ‘Do Kaliyan’.

Shubha Khote: she happens to be one of the most underrated actresses of her time and changed grounds to supporting roles and eventually the bad mother and mother-in-law in movies like Ek Duje Ke Liye, Mohabbat and Swarag Se Sundar.

Aruna Irani: she is definitely remembered for some of her iconic roles in films like ‘Mawaali’, ‘Beti No. 1’ and ‘Beta’ where she managed to outshine a lot of other characters in the films and create a name for herself in the industry.

Rohini Hattangadi: the new generation can remember her playing mother to Sanju Baba in Munna Bhai MBBS but her famous evil character in Chaalbaaz takes the cake here.

Bindu: Bindu can be remembered as the Hindi professor in Main Hoon Na who loved to mess up her English but her roles in Zanjeer and Gehri Chaal are simply unforgettable.

Helen: As far as Helen’s dancing is praised in the industry, one cannot simply ignore her negative roles or an ally to a boasting villain.

Credits: E Times, Times of India