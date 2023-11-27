Unexpected! Did you know? Once Aishwarya Rai surprisingly supported her ex-boyfriend, Salman Khan amid the Rio Olympics controversy

MUMBAI: The connection between Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has generated a lot of discussion in Bollywood. After falling deeply in love, the couple's paths in life ultimately diverged. Furthermore, their partnership revealed an entirely distinct aspect of the entertainment industry. For those who don't know, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai called it quits on their long relationship because of the former's controlling and abusive actions. The actress had acknowledged that her ex-boyfriend had physically assaulted her. But once, when Salman was involved in a sporting controversy, Aishwarya gave him support.

Salman Khan was chosen to serve as the Indian team's goodwill ambassador for the Rio Olympics back in 2016. His appointment, however, caused a great deal of controversy because many believed that a sportsperson should have been chosen for the honour instead of an actor. In addition, celebrities like Milkha Singh and Yogendra Dutta have voiced their displeasure with the Indian Olympic Association's choice of Salman Khan as the ambassador.

Through all the chaos, people's attention was drawn to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's support for her ex-boyfriend Salman Khan. No one would have expected that Aishwarya would support the decision, not even the actor. When a journalist questioned the actress in 2016 about her opinion on the matter, she replied that everyone who represents their nation and strives to advance any industry, whether it be sports or art, deserves to be honored.

According to her, "I have to say that anyone, who is doing good to represent the country or working or speaking or standing for the betterment of art, music or sports is wonderful and the person should be recognised."

Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai's ex-boyfriend, responded to the wedding years after it had place. The actor responded to his ex-girlfriend going on with her life in 2010 in a very dramatic way. Salman discussed Aishwarya's wedding in an interview, expressing his happiness for the latter. In his words, "I am very happy she is married to Abhishek. He is a great guy from a good family. The best thing I can want for her is that she leads a happy life."

Aishwarya Rai had finally opened up about her split with Salman Khan back in 2002. The actress spoke up in an exclusive interview, sharing the reason behind their breakup. Despite being there for Salman, Aishwarya claimed that she was the victim of his aggressive attitude, which frequently led to her being the victim of severe physical abuse.

According to her, "I stood by him enduring his alcoholic misbehaviour in its worst phases and in turn I was at the receiving end of his abuse (verbal, physical and emotional), infidelity and indignity. I would go to work as if nothing had happened. Salman hounded me and caused physical injuries to himself when I refused to take his calls. That is why like any other self-respecting woman, I ended my relationship with him."

