Unexpected! Netizens massively troll Govinda’s recent music video ‘Hello’, see Instagram post

MUMBAI: Govinda who has been away from Bollywood for a long time now has decided to go digital as he launched his YouTube channel called, ‘Govinda Royalles’. The Partner star unveiled his third song, ‘Hello’ and it has grabbed the netizens’ attention.

Making the announcement on Instagram, Govinda wrote, “Hi guys, My third song “HELLO” is out on my YouTube channel “Govinda Royalles”. Link in bio. I hope you all will love it!”

The song Hello featuring Govinda has received mixed reactions from the netizens. Some are loving his style while others have trolled the Akhiyon Se Goli Maare actor.

“Please come out of the 90s. We are in 2022 not 90s,” wrote one user,

Another user wrote, “Yarrr izzat ke saath retire hone mai kya problem hai? Things this guy is doing nowadays would make his fans ashamed to admit they’re his fans!!! It’s all about accepting the fact that you have contributed enough to the cinema and your time is up,”

A third user shared, “Kyu apne golden era apni kamai hui izzat pe khud hi pani fer rahe ho,” a fourth user commented, “Going from bad to worse! With so much of acting talent, this guy has lost insight.”

Earlier the actor has released two songs titled, Tip Tip Paani Barsa and Chasma Chadha Ke. Just like the previous two music videos, the third song is also directed by the actor himself and it features Nisha Sharma as the leading lady.

